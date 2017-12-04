VMware: Best Practices in Networking

The networking industry is in the midst of a profound shift. This transformation is being driven by the move from hardware to software, the rise of programmable networks, the rise of open source software as a platform, and a potentially game-changing technology called intent-based networking.

Rethinking the Network

At the recently concluded future:net 2017, hosted by VMware, a common theme that surfaced is the need for networking professionals to act like hardware and software engineers, to become more vendor-agnostic and intent-focused in their networking strategies.

Programmable networking technologies, such as software-defined networking (SDN) and the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), are gaining traction and changing the networking industry in significant ways.

Network functionality is moving into software that is independent of its underlying hardware device. Open source software is helping to drive that movement by increasingly becoming a source of innovation in application development. But shifting from a hardware-dependent to a software-enabled network presents both challenges and opportunities.

The consensus at future:net was that the network has the potential to become a compatibility layer that bridges different generations of technology.

Automating Networking

One of the latest developments to emerge in the industry is a technology called intent-based networking—software that can be used to plan, implement, and help operate networks. It is essentially programming and automating the network to improve its own agility and availability.

