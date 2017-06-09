VMware: Best Practices for Cloud Adoption

As the Chief Technology Officer for global field and industry at VMware, Chris Wolf spends a significant amount of time advising customers and partners about best practices for cloud adoption.

Business Before Tech

“To begin, organizations should put aside the tech and ask themselves: What is the business problem being solved?” advises Wolf. “Is the goal greater business agility? Cost savings? Consolidating data centers? Clearly understanding business goals will lead to better technology decisions.”

Strategy is another consideration, cautions Wolf. When choosing between competing products and services, companies should think comprehensively through each specific use case. Is this a one-time project or a long-term transition? Will this workload need to move or will another instance need to be redeployed in the future? Answering these and related questions will help inform provider selection, eliminate inappropriate choices, and uncover true costs.

