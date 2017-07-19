VMware: Being the Silver Lining in a Multi Cloud world

As part of our vCAN partner guest blog series, John Coulston, Rackspace Alliances Director in EMEA, talks about being part of our VMware cloud provider network and the future opportunity of the cloud for Rackspace customers

No longer are enterprise organisations asking whether they need cloud technology, that&#rsquo;s now an accepted IT delivery methodology for most CIOs and CTOs. In a multi-cloud world, the question is how to choose the right combination of clouds to meets the needs of customers and employees, to help keep the IT function at the forefront of innovation and responsive to competition.

The technical challenge a business faces to integrate their on-premise architecture with their multiple cloud deployments, whilst at the same time align their commercial growth plans, simplify operations and achieve cost savings. It can perhaps be overwhelming for some companies:

Which applications and workloads should be moved into the cloud?

In which sequence should these be migrated?

How can this be achieved without causing the business disruption or downtime?

These are all questions businesses want answered, but to get it right the first time they need specialists on hand to ensure the answer is specifically tailored to their organization. After all, no business is the same – and no single approach can be used by every company.

