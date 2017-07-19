Home Applications VMware: Being the Silver Lining in a Multi Cloud world

VMware: Being the Silver Lining in a Multi Cloud world

0
VMware: Being the Silver Lining in a Multi Cloud world
0

As part of our vCAN partner guest blog series, John Coulston, Rackspace Alliances Director in EMEA, talks about being part of our VMware cloud provider network and the future opportunity of the cloud for Rackspace customers

No longer are enterprise organisations asking whether they need cloud technology, that&#rsquo;s now an accepted IT delivery methodology for most CIOs and CTOs. In a multi-cloud world, the question is how to choose the right combination of clouds to meets the needs of customers and employees, to help keep the IT function at the forefront of innovation and responsive to competition.

The technical challenge a business faces to integrate their on-premise architecture with their multiple cloud deployments, whilst at the same time align their commercial growth plans, simplify operations and achieve cost savings. It can perhaps be overwhelming for some companies:

  • Which applications and workloads should be moved into the cloud?
  • In which sequence should these be migrated?
  • How can this be achieved without causing the business disruption or downtime?

These are all questions businesses want answered, but to get it right the first time they need specialists on hand to ensure the answer is specifically tailored to their organization. After all, no business is the same – and no single approach can be used by every company.

Move with the Times

Read the entire article here, Being the Silver Lining in a Multi Cloud world

via the fine folks at VMware!

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    spectra-feature-image

    ‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper

    CITRIX READY PAPERS

    ‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1499497268_maxresdefault.jpg

        Secure you network from Petya & Skype using Desktop Central

        This workshop will help you to explore the ways to secure your computers from ransomware and cyber attacks. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1499456710_maxresdefault.jpg

        Hands-on SPDocKit 7 On-Demand Webinar – SharePoint performance, Permissions audit and SharePoint Online

        1500364720_maxresdefault.jpg

        12 Architectural Requirements for Protecting Business Data in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Fueling MSP Growth with App-Centric Monitoring How Moving Up the Stack is Your Business Multiplier – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Delivering Java Applications? – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1500108413_maxresdefault.jpg

          ePlus and Veeam ensure 24/7/365 Availability for customers’ operations Video

          Geno Genci, Practice Director at ePlus, shows how working with Veeam has enabled ePlus to provide 24.7.365 Availability for its customers’ data and infrastructure. Learn more: https://www.veeam.com/propartner.html This video is from the fine folks at Veeam

          read more
          1499965997_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Introduction to Target Tracking Scaling Policies for Auto Scaling – Dynamic Scaling on AWS

          1499940450_maxresdefault.jpg

          Silent Android app installation using MDM

          1500364784_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware VMworld 2017 US Highlights

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video