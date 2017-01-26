VMware: Become a Superhero with VxRail
Dell EMC just launched the first installment of the Xpert Video Series. Guided by a superhero, this video series will tackle important subjects on all things VxRail, the first of which is on drive failures.
Read the entire article here, Become a Superhero with VxRail
via the fine folks at VMware!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]
Share this:
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper