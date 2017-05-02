VMware: Azure AD Join with VMware Workspace ONE

Imagine your top remote sales rep breaks her laptop before an onsite meeting with a vital client. Does she have time to wait for IT to grab a new laptop, Domain Join it for secure access to corporate resources and then ship it out? Even if there is time, she’ll worry about her meeting, and you’ll get plenty of requests for updates.

Instead, imagine that your rep simply stops by a nearby store for a new laptop. She self-enrolls into your Azure Active Directory (AD) domain using the Windows 10 Getting Started wizard. Her device is automatically protected with VMware Workspace ONE enterprise mobility management (EMM) policies.

When you combine Azure AD Domain Join with the best-in-class Windows 10 management of Workspace ONE, you can ensure security and control over end-user access to resources—even from devices that never touch your internal corporate network.

Read the entire article here, Azure AD Join with VMware Workspace ONE

via the fine folks at VMware!