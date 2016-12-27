VMware: Automation can Pose Uncalculated Risks, Use Automation Wisely!

Automation tools meant to facilitate application management may get you more—or less—than you bargained for, particularly as your organization matures along its software-defined journey. Underlying approaches to automation vary widely and not just because, obviously, different vendor’s solutions differ. There’s that, of course, and you already know that even two relatively ‘apples to apples’ solutions can perform differently in the same production environment for any number of reasons. But there’s more: using third party automation tools may introduce a level of risk into your application management architecture that wouldn’t otherwise exist. Worse: sometimes the downside takes a while to understand, by which time you could have a problem on your hands worse than the one the tool was purchased to solve!

How can this be? To understand it fully, and thereby keep the decision-making power in your hands where it belongs, requires a shift in the minds of some IT practitioners: it takes an application-centric approach. Applications do not perform exactly the same in any two production environments. In today’s highly dynamic virtualized and cloud environments, workloads are moving across clouds and back again and may perform differently as they do so. Many third party tools follow narrow rules and use static metrics that could incorrectly deem something a problem when it’s a “normal” anomaly for that application in that setting. For instance, a tool may alert you to excessive activity but the “automated fix” actually causes downtime elsewhere. IT managers need an understanding of the solution’s underlying philosophy.

via the fine folks at VMware!