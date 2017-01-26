VMware: Automating VMware Horizon 7 with VMware PowerCLI 6.5

With VMware PowerCLI 6.5 Release 1, the automation of VMware Horizon 7 matures and we get integrated PowerShell support for the View component of Horizon 7 built into VMware PowerCLI. We have a proper Horizon 7 module that is distributed and ships with the core VMware PowerCLI installation.

For information about all the new features of VMware PowerCLI 6.5 R1, see the New Release: PowerCLI 6.5 R1 blog post.

So, what do we get with the release of the new VMware PowerCLI Horizon 7 module? We actually get three things: the Horizon 7 module itself, access to the View API with online documentation, and a set of advanced functions released on GitHub.

VMware PowerCLI – Horizon 7 Module

Even though the Horizon 7 module contains only two cmdlets, they are extremely useful. These cmdlets allow you to connect and disconnect from the View API service. Importantly, this functionality provides a convenient way to access the full View API and the capabilities normally only available through the Horizon Administrator console.

Read the entire article here, Automating VMware Horizon 7 with VMware PowerCLI 6.5 – VMware End-User Computing Blog

via the fine folks at VMware!