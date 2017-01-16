VMware: Auto Deploy performance boost with reverse proxy caches

The latest release of VMware vSphere includes beneficial improvements to Auto Deploy, including a new graphical user interface, a new deployment workflow, and various manageability and operational enhancements. One of the operational advancements is a dramatically simplified caching capability.

There are several reasons why you might consider adding reverse proxy caching to your Auto Deploy infrastructure. For starters, this design will reduce the load on the vCenter Server Appliance and Auto Deploy service, freeing up resources for other processes. Secondly, the boot time of individual stateless VMware ESXi hosts is modestly improved – saving about 30 seconds in a typical setup, possibly more in a heavily-loaded environment. And finally, you can potentially boot far more stateless hosts concurrently without overwhelming the VCSA.

When changing critical infrastructure components, resiliency would naturally be top of mind. I’m glad to report that the new reverse proxy design does not create a single point of failure, since you can deploy multiple proxy servers that are tried in a round-robin sequence with no load balancers. Furthermore, if all proxies happen to become unavailable, the stateless clients fail gracefully back to the default behavior of accessing the Auto Deploy server directly. This is a welcome improvement over previous releases! Just keep in mind that the caches are only for performance optimization and not for redundancy of the overall stateless infrastructure – the Auto Deploy server is still in charge and must be online for successful host boot operations.

