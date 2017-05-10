VMware asks What’s In Your Lab?

From my first involvement with working with VMware technologies I have been running some sort of a “Home Lab” to assist me with either learning or testing some new functionality of one of their products. From the initial stages of running a VMware Server on an old hand me do tower server from work, to my first true lab built on white box AMD hardware running vSphere, having your own access to gear takes your training/education to a whole different level. Fast forward five years and my home lab looks drastically different from where I started from or even where I thought I would be. From towers, to Intel NUCS’s, to NUC management cluster w/rack mounts, and now fully committed to rack mounts, your lab may start somewhere but take you and your career to another place as it changes and adapts.

As one might guess, I leverage my lab to run/test/learn the latest VMware technologies (vSphere/NSX/Horizon View/vSAN/SRM/etc) to get a stronger sense of the ins and outs of the products. Additionally, third party ecosystem products like Veeam, F5, Cohesity are deployed in the lab for the same reasoning. To make sure these products look and feel like they are running in a production environment, vSphere design “best practices” have been implemented when and where I can. Most notably is the layout of the cluster designs for Management, Compute, and Disaster Recovery.

