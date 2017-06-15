VMware asks What Is Your Definition of a Digital Workspace?

Today’s workplace is in the midst of yet another sea change, this one driven by technology and innovation. The digital workspace is a new concept that enables tech-savvy employees to access the systems and tools they need from any device—smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop—regardless of location. Emerging technologies now make it possible to deliver the infrastructure needed to enable employees to work securely and productively from home, the office, or on the road.

However, the digital workspace is about more than simply enabling employees to work remotely. It’s the culmination of a business mobility trend that has evolved from individual and team productivity to true business process transformation and that is reinventing businesses across all industries. The digital workspace empowers employees and is made possible through an enterprise’s transition from hardware-centric to software-defined infrastructure. New technologies are unlocking new possibilities.

Defining the Digital Workspace

