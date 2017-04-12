VMware asks What Does a Digital Workspace Mean to You?

First, most started with the basics: It’s a digital, virtual, paperless and sometimes cloud-based place, platform or environment. What is it used for? What are the benefits? Here are the top answers.

Anywhere, Anytime, Any Device

Around half of respondents said the digital workspace is anywhere, anytime access from any device. Whether users are on site or remote, the digital workspace enables them to work from anywhere in the world. It is seamless access from desktops, smartphones and tablets—across all platforms.

“The digital workspace is mobility without limitations.”

Apps and Data

For many attendees, the digital workspace is all about the goods delivered to end users based on their unique roles: work apps and corporate data. The digital workspace is a means for end users to access their email, documents and business apps—all from a central location.

“A digital workspace is where the user can access all the files, data and applications they need to do their work.”

