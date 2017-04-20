VMware: Artificial Intelligence Is Changing the Cloud Business

VMware’s Mike McDonough is passionate about his job. “I wake up every morning with an opportunity to learn something new,” says McDonough. “My job is challenging, exciting, and different every day.” Recently, McDonough has become particularly interested in how the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with cloud technologies is opening up new possibilities for both businesses and consumers. He sees this as part of a larger vision of intelligent infrastructure that VMware is defining.

McDonough is senior director in VMware’s Xplorer Group, a team built on a diversity of skill sets, tasked with incubating ideas and assessing new technologies for the company. “Any employee at VMware has an opportunity to innovate. VMware gives all the tools to help employees innovate, they have streamlined an easy path for patent submissions. Our team looks at two types of ideas, sustaining and disruptive. Sustaining is an improvement on an existing business and disruptive is breaking into a new market” says McDonough.

Currently, some of the most thought-provoking work the team is investigating involves artificial intelligence. AI is a broad term that refers to using computers to mimic human intelligence. It relies on rules-based logic, decision trees, and other formal methods to emulate the thinking of human beings. Machine learning is a form of AI that analyzes data and techniques in order to improve the efficiency of repetitive tasks. Deep learning is a subset of machine learning, and refers to machines that learn by identifying and testing competing options against each other in order to discover the best solution.

Read the entire article here, Artificial Intelligence Is Changing the Cloud Business

via the fine folks at VMware!