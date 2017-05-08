VMware: Apple Watch In the Wearables Lead & Windows 10 S
Sorry, Fitbit, there’s a new sheriff in town.
With nearly 60% growth in shipments in Q1 this year, Apple Watch officially became the king of the consumer wearables castle, according to CNBC. Fitbit, which was the long-time market leader, dropped to second after a 35% decline in Q1.
This is not the password you're looking for.
A little post-Star Wars Day reference to lighten what is a painful, soul-sucking experience for mobile workers everywhere. You know it. We know it. Juggling passwords and jumping through log-in hoops is a pain. Thankfully, the force is with us.
A new survey revealed the top 10 identity and access management challenges for IT—and a new way forward for easier and more secure access from anywhere.
