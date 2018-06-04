VMware App Volumes 2.14 User Writable Volumes Management Feature Walk-through

VMware App Volumes 2.14 introduces several new features to improve management of User Writable Volumes. This video demonstrates the ability to move volumes, create manual or scheduled backups, and how to restore volumes as needed.

