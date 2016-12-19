VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper

This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7.

App Volumes Overview

App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool.

Enterprises can use App Volumes to build real-time application-delivery systems that ensure applications are centrally managed. Applications are delivered to desktops through virtual disks. With the App Volumes solution, you do not need to modify desktops or applications themselves, and you can scale out easily and cost-effectively, without compromising end-user experience. App Volumes is an important part of the VMware Horizon 7 Enterprise Edition, which provides an application-delivery mechanism for VDI desktops as well as RDSH-hosted desktops and applications.

