VMware: ANZ Bank Takes Mobile Banking to New Levels with VMware AirWatch
ANZ Bank chose VMware AirWatch® to securely manage the bank’s fleet of more than 18,000 mobile devices that are used in 34 countries. ANZ Bank uses AirWatch to manage bankers’ company-issued mobile devices, and to manage digital tools such as Apple iPad kiosks in bank branches.
This video is from the fine folks at VMware NSX.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]
Share this:
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide