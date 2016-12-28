VMware: Answering Questions about What’s New in vSphere 6.5
Last month’s free webcast on vSphere 6.5 Training: What’s New gave viewers a high level look at the new features in vSphere 6.5 and why they are important in today’s data centers. It also provided an overview of our new vSphere 6.5 instructor led classes designed to help you and your organization realize all of the benefits of updating your existing vSphere infrastructure to vSphere 6.5.Below are some of the questions that were covered during the hour-long webcast. A recording and complete list of questions are also available.
Can we upgrade directly to v6.5 from v5.1?
- No. To upgrade from v5.1 you would need to upgrade to v5.5 first, then upgrade to v6.5.
Read the entire article here, Answering Questions about What’s New in vSphere 6.5 – VMware Education and Certification Blog
via the fine folks at VMware!
