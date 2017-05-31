Home VMware Announces VMware Horizon Cloud with Hosted Infrastructure: Networking Overview

VMware Announces VMware Horizon Cloud with Hosted Infrastructure: Networking Overview

VMware Announces VMware Horizon Cloud with Hosted Infrastructure: Networking Overview
I am excited to announce a new white paper: VMware Horizon Cloud with Hosted Infrastructure: Networking Overview. This white paper extends the recently posted VMware Horizon Cloud Service with Hosted Infrastructure: Deployment Considerations paper, and delves deeper into the networking details that can help you avoid problems during deployment of VMware Horizon Cloud with Hosted Infrastructure, a service that provides virtual desktops by subscription from the cloud.

The Networking Overview white paper has all of the information you need to get approval from your networking stakeholders for a deployment of Horizon Cloud Service with Hosted Infrastructure. It provides a summary of the decisions and responsibilities to establish before deployment, and covers the prerequisites for firewall and ports. The paper identifies the two main network connectivity options—VPN and Direct Connect—and discusses the pros and cons of both. It covers a wealth of additional networking topics, including bandwidth considerations, split DNS, subnet considerations, choosing between integrated or isolated Active Directory, and even how to choose user portal and administrative console URLs.

