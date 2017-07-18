VMware Announces the VMware Workspace ONE Dev Center on VMware {code}

Developers and app enthusiasts rejoice! We are excited to announce that VMware {code}’s latest addition: the VMware Workspace ONE Dev Center! VMware {code} will now host a wealth of ongoing developer focused content and support for Workspace ONE and VMware AirWatch unified endpoint management (UEM) and enterprise mobility management (EMM).

As we look at customer’s top-of-mind IT initiatives and trends, we consistently see a need for enabling employees with consumer simple and secure experiences that drive productivity. The Workspace ONE Dev Center helps enable enterprise developers to easily add enterprise security and management features and improve the mobile app experience.

Within the Workspace ONE Dev Center, developers will find in-depth overviews of how to securely integrate their enterprise mobile apps with Workspace ONE for:

Single sign-on (SSO);

Application passcode;

App tunneling;

Data leakage protection; and

More.

The resource section will include sample code, product updates, tutorials and other developer-friendly documentation updated on an ongoing basis.

