VMware Announces the New VMware Solution Exchange Marketplace

We are pleased to announce the launch of our new VMware Solution Exchange Marketplace! The new marketplace is now accessible through the solutionexchange.vmware.com URL as well as the new marketplace.vmware.com URL.Our goal with this new marketplace is to provide our customers and partners an easy, fast, reliable, and more effective way to learn about partner products that integrate with VMware products.

Not only does this new platform give us the ability to improve the performance, look, and feel of the marketplace, it will also give us an opportunity to build and improve the marketplace to keep up with the needs of our customers and partners. As a current TAP partner and user of the VSX you will notice some changes in the way you login and edit your listings:

