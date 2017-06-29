VMware Announces the Introduction to VMware Horizon 7 for Citrix Administrators

We are excited to announce the Introduction to VMware Horizon 7 for Citrix Administrators white paper. This guide is for Citrix administrators or anyone with a Citrix background who wants to learn about VMware Horizon 7. It offers a tour of Horizon 7, how the Citrix components map to a Horizon 7 deployment, and the steps to get you started in evaluating Horizon 7.

This guide covers some of the recent advances in Horizon 7, as well as how VMware JMP technologies deliver an enterprise-class, innovative solution. We also detail the key areas where Horizon 7 delivers a modern, enterprise-secure, and consumer-simple virtual desktop and application solution:

Enterprise-class application-publishing and virtual-desktop solution

Simple, fast, efficient management at scale

Consistent, adaptive user experience

Flexible, robust security

Did you know that Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop are very similar in architecture to VMware Horizon 7? Both solutions use a combination of connection brokers, web-based application catalogs, and RDSH or VDI servers to securely deliver virtual desktops and applications.

Read the entire article here, Announcing the Introduction to VMware Horizon 7 for Citrix Administrators

via the fine folks at VMware!