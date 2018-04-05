VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief

IT Industry Veteran Jenni Flinders to Lead Worldwide Channels for VMware

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced the appointment of Jenni Flinders as vice president, Worldwide Channels. In this role, Flinders will serve as VMware’s worldwide channel chief and be responsible for developing and executing overall VMware channel strategy and programs for VMware’s global ecosystem of solution providers, distributors, OEMs and telecommunications partners. Flinders will report to Brandon Sweeney, senior vice president, Worldwide Commercial and Channel Sales, VMware.

“Jenni has a long and distinguished track record of driving innovation with a diverse set of partners in the IT industry, and we are thrilled to have her as VMware’s new worldwide channel chief,” said Sweeney. “I’m excited to have Jenni work closely with our world-class partner ecosystem to empower our customers to accelerate their digital transformations and integrate public clouds to scale and extend their businesses.”

Via the fine folks at VMware.