VMware Announces Network Ports in VMware Horizon Cloud Service

The inaugural version of the Network Ports in VMware Horizon Cloud Service white paper has just been released. You can refer to this white paper as you plan the network traffic flows and ports that are so critical to any infrastructure. This white paper provides the port requirements for connectivity between the components and servers in a VMware Horizon Cloud Service deployment.

The paper includes three sets of interactive PDF diagrams for two deployment models:

Horizon Cloud with Hosted Infrastructure with external connectivity

Horizon Cloud with Hosted Infrastructure with internal connectivity

Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure

Multiple versions of the diagrams are included, which means that, in effect, you can dive deep into a diagram, and focus on a specific connection type and protocol use within it.

Here is an example of one of the first set of diagrams, showing external connectivity for Horizon Cloud with Hosted Infrastructure:

Read the entire article here, Announcing: Network Ports in VMware Horizon Cloud Service

Via the fine folks at VMware!