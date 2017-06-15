VMware and Pivotal Collaborate to Enable App Developers Through Modernized IT
VMware and Pivotal Software are collaborating to more closely integrate Pivotal Cloud FoundryⓇ with VMware NSXⓇ, VMware vSphereⓇ, and other VMware products in order to both empower development teams and modernize enterprise infrastructure. Together, VMware and Pivotal are enabling enterprises to accelerate their cloud-native initiatives and realize meaningful changes in their business.
From the fine folks at VMware TV.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published