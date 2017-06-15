VMware and Pivotal Collaborate to Enable App Developers Through Modernized IT

VMware and Pivotal Software are collaborating to more closely integrate Pivotal Cloud FoundryⓇ with VMware NSXⓇ, VMware vSphereⓇ, and other VMware products in order to both empower development teams and modernize enterprise infrastructure. Together, VMware and Pivotal are enabling enterprises to accelerate their cloud-native initiatives and realize meaningful changes in their business.

