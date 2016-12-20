Earlier this year, IBM and VMware jointly set out to tackle the challenge of extending existing VMware workloads from on-premises environments to the cloud without incurring the cost and risk associated with retooling operations, rearchitecting applications and redesigning security policies.

This collaboration is significant because it gives customers flexibility and transparency when moving workloads into the public cloud. With an extremely straightforward and simple approach, users can easily move and implement enterprise applications and disaster recovery solutions across a global network of cloud data centers. Enterprises already familiar with VMware can extend existing on-premises VMware infrastructure into IBM Cloud with simplified, monthly pricing. This makes transitioning into a hybrid model faster and easier because no changes are needed to the underlying workloads and enterprises can directly leverage existing skills and tooling.

Enterprise Adoption of VMware Environments on IBM Cloud

Due to these strengths, the IBM and VMware partnership has taken off. More than 1,000 joint customers to date are moving their VMware environments to IBM Cloud including Marriott International, Clarient Global LLC and Monitise to name a few. Enterprises require choice, and VMware is delivering on that promise. Together, VMware and IBM are demonstrating real business results across a broad set of enterprises covering all industries.

Read the entire article here, VMware and IBM: Accelerating Enterprise Hybrid Cloud

via the fine folks at VMware!