VMware and Google Expand Partnership to Accelerate the Adoption of Chromebooks

VMware Workspace ONE to enable one-click secure authentication and management of applications — cloud, web and virtual — for enterprise Chrome OS users

DELL EMC WORLD 2017 ­- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, today announced an expanded partnership with Google to accelerate the adoption of Chromebooks. Enhancing existing application accessibility of the devices, VMware Workspace ONE™ will enable one-click secure authentication and management of applications — cloud, web and virtual — for organizations deploying Chromebooks. Workspace ONE is a platform that unifies endpoint management for IT and delivers a unified access experience for end users to help organizations evolve away from silo-ed application and device management strategies to better embrace digital transformation.

“VMware has been working with Google since 2015 to offer secure Android devices and applications, most recently with advanced support for Android Enterprise,” said Sumit Dhawan, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware. “This partnership shows our commitment to giving customers the flexibility to pick the device of their choice and enabling the delivery of any application on any device to end users.”

Chrome OS provides multiple layers of protection including security modules, like TPM chips specialized for encryption, verified boot to check for compromises, sandboxing for containing threats and full disk encryption for data protection. Together with Workspace ONE on Chromebooks, IT administrators benefit from additional security capabilities to help deploy, configure and secure, web and SaaS applications. We are also collaborating on advancements to unify native Android applications. Windows applications can also be delivered through VMware Horizon 7 and VMware Horizon Cloud virtual applications and desktops, that can be quickly accessed through dynamic contextual decision-making, secured in the data center and provisioned through Workspace ONE. And end users will enjoy simple single sign-on (SSO) to a digital workspace that includes a catalogue of all the business and productivity applications they need, while IT benefits from improved data security and centralized management and delivery of applications.

“With Chrome OS we continue to see momentum in the enterprise given our efforts to deliver speed, security, simplicity and shareability to customers,” said Rajen Sheth, director of product management for Chrome OS at Google. “From Windows to web to mobile apps, this partnership with VMware and the integration with VMware Workspace One will allow our customers to easily and securely deploy applications on Chrome OS devices.”

“Application ecosystems are a major factor in the success of an endpoint operating system,” said Phil Hochmuth, program director, Enterprise Mobility at IDC. “Growth in the Chrome OS application ecosystem has improved the quality of the user experience with the platform. Adding VMware Workspace ONE to further support the management and delivery of business applications to Chrome OS devices is a logical move forward.”

Workspace ONE with VMware AirWatch and Horizon support for Chromebook is available immediately.

VMware, Workspace ONE, Horizon, AirWatch, and Cross-Cloud Architecture are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

VMware, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, helps customers accelerate their digital transformation. VMware enables enterprises to master a software-defined approach to business and IT with VMware Cross-Cloud Architecture™ and solutions for the data center, mobility, and security. With 2016 revenue of $7.09 billion, VMware is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and has over 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners worldwide.

