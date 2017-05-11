Through its acquisition of AirWatch, VMware has enjoyed a long standing relationship with Google. VMware AirWatch manages millions of Android devices today, across dozens of manufacturers, multiple “flavors” of Android OS, and hundreds of distinct Android devices being supported. Plus, AirWatch offers the most comprehensive support for latest Android security and management capabilities for businesses, enabling advanced Android security and separation of personal and work apps and data to meet the needs of even the most security conscious organizations. This close relationship between Google and AirWatch has contributed significantly to the penetration of Android in the businesses of all sizes.

It’s only natural that VMware and Google should extend their relationship now to their rapidly growing Chromebooks. Today at Dell EMC World, VMware and Google announced an expanded partnership focused on accelerating Chromebook adoption. This expansion includes VMware Workspace ONE support for Chromebooks, enabling secure identity-based single sign-on (SSO) to any app on Chromebooks, including cloud services, internal web apps, and virtual Windows apps and desktops. We’re also collaborating on advancements to unify native Android applications.

Chromebook growth has exploded over the past two years. According to an article published last week by PC World, Chromebook shipments surged from 6.8 to 9.4 million, or 39%, from 2015 to 2016. This growth is even more impressive when contrasted with the overall PC market which declined by over 6% during the same period according to Gartner. With Google stating that all new Chromebooks in 2017 will add support for Android applications, this growth is likely to be buoyed given Android’s commanding mobile device market share.

Read the entire article here, VMware and Google Announce Expanded Chromebook Partnership

via the fine folks at VMware!