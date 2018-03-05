Home Applications VMware and Citrix offer long term service releases, who is offering what, a short overview

VMware and Citrix offer long term service releases, who is offering what, a short overview

0
VMware and Citrix offer long term service releases, who is offering what, a short overview
0

We live in a 24/7 environment and if we need to believe marketeers everything else needs to move at that speed as well. You are supposed to upgrade and follow suit when an update is released. Some organizations with specific requirements, however, can’t upgrade at that speed. Applications they run are not supporting the new version right away. Application upgrade processes are timely and organizations like e.g. hospitals need to guarantee consistency rather than new features. To accommodate organizations with this vendors introduced software versions that won’t receive updates that often and are supported for a longer period of time. Let’s look at Citrix and VMware and what they offer.

NamingThe normal branch is called the “Current Branch” or abbreviated “CR“. Both Citrix and VMware name their standard release cycle products this way.

The long-term or extended branch is called “Long Term Service Release” with Citrix or “LTSR” and “Extended Service Branch” with VMware or “ESB“.

VMwareVMware just recently released a long-term software release version of their Horizon software. They named this software release the “Extended Service Branch” or “ESB“. The Extended Service Branch is a separate branch next to the normal Current Branch release. VMware lists the following Horizon products to be covered under the ESB release;

  • VMware Horizon components
    • Connection server
    • Composer
  • VMware Unified Access Gateway
  • VMware AppVolumes
  • VMware User Environment Management

Read the entire article here, VMware and Citrix offer long term service releases, who is offering what, a short overview. –

Via Rob Beekmans.net

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Desktop
Management
News
User Management
RobBeekmans.NET by Rob Beekmans
RobBeekmans.NET by Rob Beekmans Rob Beekmans is a 26 year IT vetaran that worked in many fields in IT before he joined PQR 7 year ago. Rob is a senior consultant with a strong focus on Application and desktop delivery, User Environment Management, Mobility and monitoring. Rob is a VMware vExpert and is a member of the VMware EUC-Champions group. Rob shares his vision and insights on his personal blog, on webinars or on stage.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    “Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.” -Confucius I’m thrilled and proud to introduce you to the first version of the ‘IGEL Software Platform: Step-by-Step Getting Started Guide.‘  A free book, written by the IGEL Community, on how to install and configure the IGEL software stack, all screen-shot by screen-shot. Simply […]

    read more
    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1520022735_hqdefault.jpg

          Preventing Meltdown and Spectre

          See how ManageEngine helped John overcome Meltdown and Spectre bugs. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

          read more
          1517428333_maxresdefault.jpg

          DataCore MaxParallel Dashboard – Video Walkthrough

          1516704427_maxresdefault.jpg

          Endpoint Context for an agile Virtual Desktop Infrastructure – @E2EVC Video

          1519201633_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Transform Your Business with Microsoft IoT in Action Webinar Series

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video