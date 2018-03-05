VMware and Citrix offer long term service releases, who is offering what, a short overview

We live in a 24/7 environment and if we need to believe marketeers everything else needs to move at that speed as well. You are supposed to upgrade and follow suit when an update is released. Some organizations with specific requirements, however, can’t upgrade at that speed. Applications they run are not supporting the new version right away. Application upgrade processes are timely and organizations like e.g. hospitals need to guarantee consistency rather than new features. To accommodate organizations with this vendors introduced software versions that won’t receive updates that often and are supported for a longer period of time. Let’s look at Citrix and VMware and what they offer.

NamingThe normal branch is called the “Current Branch” or abbreviated “CR“. Both Citrix and VMware name their standard release cycle products this way.

The long-term or extended branch is called “Long Term Service Release” with Citrix or “LTSR” and “Extended Service Branch” with VMware or “ESB“.

VMwareVMware just recently released a long-term software release version of their Horizon software. They named this software release the “Extended Service Branch” or “ESB“. The Extended Service Branch is a separate branch next to the normal Current Branch release. VMware lists the following Horizon products to be covered under the ESB release;

VMware Horizon components Connection server Composer

VMware Unified Access Gateway

VMware AppVolumes

VMware User Environment Management

Via Rob Beekmans.net