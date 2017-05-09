Home VMware – Amadeus Transforms Travel Industry Services with Private Cloud Based on VMware Integrated OpenStack

VMware – Amadeus Transforms Travel Industry Services with Private Cloud Based on VMware Integrated OpenStack

0
VMware – Amadeus Transforms Travel Industry Services with Private Cloud Based on VMware Integrated OpenStack
0

Global IT Provider for Travel Industry Rolls Out Private Cloud to Support DevOps Practices, Deliver Highly-Available Cloud-Native Applications to Customers

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced that Amadeus IT Group, a leading technology partner for the global travel industry, has deployed an enterprise private cloud based on VMware Integrated OpenStack to support digital transformation initiatives. VMware Integrated OpenStack provided Amadeus with the fastest path to supporting VMware vSphere® workloads in an API-driven OpenStack cloud.

“Amadeus Cloud Services enables us to be innovative and to really have the end-to-end responsibility for what we are doing,” said Wolfgang Krips, senior vice president, Global Operations, Amadeus. “Stability is one important aspect here, and products like VMware Integrated OpenStack and NSX help us to achieve the level of stability our customers expect.”

Amadeus Accelerates Service Delivery with Enterprise Private Cloud

Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Amadeus is a technology company dedicated to the global travel industry. The company’s solutions improve the business performance of travel agencies, corporations, airlines, airports, hotels, railways and more. Customers rely on Amadeus’ technology and services across the entire spectrum of the travel experience — from initial search to booking; from pricing and ticketing to managing reservations; and from check-in to departure. Amadeus’ systems process almost four billion transactions daily, according to the company.

Amadeus implemented an enterprise private cloud to meet the evolving needs of internal and external customers. Customers required rapid access to IT resources and services, end-to-end automation for Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD), support for next-generation cloud-native applications and high availability for applications and services. The company built the foundation of its cloud on VMware software to address these customer requirements.

The company’s Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform is powered by VMware Integrated OpenStack, VMware NSX, VMware vSAN™ and VMware vSphere®. A supporter of and contributor to open sources projects, Amadeus selected OpenStack because it wanted a platform conducive to agile development. Following a broad review of OpenStack distributions, Amadeus selected VMware’s OpenStack distribution because of its ease of deployment and integration with VMware vSphere and NSX.

By using VMware NSX with VMware Integrated OpenStack, Amadeus has vastly increased its flexibility and its business agility — enabling users to spin up workloads with all associated virtual networks and security services on demand without manual intervention or time-consuming processes. Specifically, Amadeus uses VMware NSX for distributed logical routing and distributed firewalling across its IaaS platform. VMware Integrated OpenStack provides Amadeus with a stable foundation for enabling “always on” applications and services, making use of vSphere features such as vMotion to minimize workload downtime. Additionally, VMware Integrated OpenStack enables Amadeus to leverage its existing resources, skill sets and tools to deploy, manage and upgrade its OpenStack environment without the need for professional services.

Overall, Amadeus’ data center transformation has increased service velocity to internal and external customers. Using VMware Integrated OpenStack, Amadeus has automated the configuration and deployment of entire applications with OpenStack Heat templates to reduce application deployment time from weeks to under an hour.

“VMware is one of our most trusted partners for more than 15 years,” Krips added. “And we are really excited that we are together on a journey toward the new generation of platforms that will help shape the future of travel.”

Additional Resources

About VMware

VMware, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, helps customers accelerate their digital transformation. VMware enables enterprises to master a software-defined approach to business and IT with VMware Cross-Cloud Architecture™ and solutions for the data center, mobility, and security. With 2016 revenue of $7.09 billion, VMware is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and has over 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners worldwide.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1494280650_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: Future of AI Cities on Display at ISC West 2017

          At ISC West 2017, we’re showing all of the tech to create AI Cities from robotic guards to security drones. Visit us in booth 20075. http://nvda.ws/2nP2z9z This video is via NVIDIA.

          read more
          1494276312_maxresdefault.jpg

          At Citrix Video

          1493712237_maxresdefault.jpg

          XenTegra Nutanix Workshop Video

          1493680961_maxresdefault.jpg

          ScaleArc Overview: Enabling Consumer-Grade Apps

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video