VMware AirWatch Workspace ONE & Office 365

Consider this: when it comes to securing enterprise applications, you might not have the whole story. You may have heard that an Office 365 application-only security framework can adequately protect your network. However, the truth is that applications remain vulnerable until you secure the entire endpoint. VMware Workspace ONE offers a better approach, blending flexible options and integration capabilities, with comprehensive mobile endpoint security. Integrate Office 365 with Workspace ONE to enable Office 365 application controls, without compromising security. Today’s post explores the pitfalls of taking an application-only security approach for Office 365, and recommends Workspace ONE & Office 365 with Intune MAM to address these shortcomings.

The Office 365 application suite holds the overwhelming share of the enterprise application market. Securing these applications is arguably a key consideration for most IT administrators regardless of vertical or organization size. As a Microsoft product, security configurations for Office 365 require the Intune MAM SDK, which is available with the Intune license.

However, making Intune EMM a requirement for managing Office 365 doesn’t play well in today’s security market. It would be like saying “If you run Windows you can only use the Internet Explorer browser.” As a result, Microsoft opened up Office 365 management by creating a separate product called Intune MAM.

via the fine folks at VMware!