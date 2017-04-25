Home Applications VMware AirWatch Workspace ONE & Office 365

VMware AirWatch Workspace ONE & Office 365

0
VMware AirWatch Workspace ONE & Office 365
0

Consider this: when it comes to securing enterprise applications, you might not have the whole story. You may have heard that an Office 365 application-only security framework can adequately protect your network. However, the truth is that applications remain vulnerable until you secure the entire endpoint. VMware Workspace ONE  offers a better approach, blending flexible options and integration capabilities, with comprehensive mobile endpoint security. Integrate Office 365 with Workspace ONE to enable Office 365 application controls, without compromising security. Today’s post explores the pitfalls of taking an application-only security approach for Office 365, and recommends Workspace ONE & Office 365 with Intune MAM to address these shortcomings.

The Office 365 application suite holds the overwhelming share of the enterprise application market. Securing these applications is arguably a key consideration for most IT administrators regardless of vertical or organization size. As a Microsoft product, security configurations for Office 365 require the Intune MAM SDK, which is available with the Intune license.

However, making Intune EMM a requirement for managing Office 365 doesn’t play well in today’s security market. It would be like saying “If you run Windows you can only use the Internet Explorer browser.” As a result, Microsoft opened up Office 365 management by creating a separate product called Intune MAM.

Read the entire article here, VMware AirWatch Workspace ONE & Office 365

via the fine folks at VMware!

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Desktop
Management
Mobile
Security
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      The perfect way to seal your Base Image Every time you build you’re base Image from scratch or update it, you must seal it before deploying it to your cloned devices. No matter if you are using Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with Machine Creation Services (MCS) or Provisioning Services (PVS), VMware View or Microsoft only, BIS-F supports […]

      read more
      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        Please join our technology experts for another deep-dive session on XenMobile as they discuss and demonstrate Azure AD authentication, Citrix Cloud migration updates and XenMobile new features. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

        read more
        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        1491070212_maxresdefault.jpg

        Automated server documentation with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1493102732_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: How to Migrate from AirWatch Inbox to VMware Boxer

          This short demo video walks IT administrators through each step to migrate existing AirWatch Inbox users to VMware Boxer. This video is from the fine folks at VMware Airwatch.

          read more
          1492688634_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: The app developer’s managed cloud database (overview)

          1493102727_maxresdefault.jpg

          Unleash the Power of 360° ITSM with ServiceDesk Plus

          1493027721_maxresdefault.jpg

          Liquidware Labs Stratusphere UX Overview Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video