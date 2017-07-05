White Papers
Home VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide

VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide

0
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide
0

The VMware AirWatch® 9.1 Enterprise Mobility Management™ capabilities for Windows 10 introduce smarter ways to deploy, control, and manage an organization’s PC fleet. Traditional approaches use multiple administrative tools to manage the PC life cycle. In contrast, VMware AirWatch unifies enterprise mobility management in a single admin console.

The VMware AirWatch simplified approach to PC management promotes security. You can control and secure devices for end users with security profiles, compliance settings, and device restrictions. Minimize the risk of data loss by restricting internal resources to managed devices that meet company-defined compliance polices.

The VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide provides exercises to help you evaluate VMware AirWatch Windows 10 management. It describes the benefits, features, typical use cases, and best practices to configure your Windows 10 deployments.

This guide is for evaluation purposes only, using the minimum required resources for a basic deployment. It does not explore all possible features. To deploy a production environment, see the VMware AirWatch documentation.

Audience

This guide targets existing VMware AirWatch Enterprise Mobility Management IT administrators and product evaluators who want to add Windows 10 devices to an existing fleet of managed devices. Review the concepts in this document, and follow the procedures to learn how to begin managing Windows 10 devices with VMware AirWatch Unified Endpoint Management.

This guide can also serve as an introduction if you want to learn more about Windows 10 management with VMware AirWatch. If you do not have previous mobile device or enterprise mobility management experience, reference materials are mentioned throughout the guide. Familiarity with VMware AirWatch 9.1 is assumed, as well as other technologies, including Active Directory, identity management, directory services, and Simple Mail Transfer Protocol.

Download and read the ‘VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management’ Reviewer’s Guide

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide

    The VMware AirWatch® 9.1 Enterprise Mobility Management™ capabilities for Windows 10 introduce smarter ways to deploy, control, and manage an organization’s PC fleet. Traditional approaches use multiple administrative tools to manage the PC life cycle. In contrast, VMware AirWatch unifies enterprise mobility management in a single admin console. The VMware AirWatch simplified approach to PC […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper

    Workspot Feature Image

    Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1498635526_maxresdefault.jpg

        Simplifying service request fulfillment process | Free ITIL webinar

        Request fulfillment is the process of servicing requests raised by users. A robust request fulfillment can help IT help desks provide timely resolutions using minimal resources. Using an ITIL(R) ready help desk desk software like ServiceDesk Plus can help you easily configure workflows and automate processes for faster service delivery. Watch this webinar to learn […]

        read more
        Citrix-Ready–eG

        Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience On Premise, Mobile & Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        IGEL Technology Image

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1499247472_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA’s Cool Fireworks for the 4th of July Video

          Have a blast this Independence Day! This video is via NVIDIA.

          read more
          Citrix Ready Feature Image

          Citrix and NVIDIA Accelerate the Enterprise

          1499176128_maxresdefault.jpg

          Introducing Nutanix Calm Video: Application-Centric Automation

          maxresdefault.jpg

          A Raspberry Pi Zero Fidget Spinner?!

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video