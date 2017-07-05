The VMware AirWatch® 9.1 Enterprise Mobility Management™ capabilities for Windows 10 introduce smarter ways to deploy, control, and manage an organization’s PC fleet. Traditional approaches use multiple administrative tools to manage the PC life cycle. In contrast, VMware AirWatch unifies enterprise mobility management in a single admin console.

The VMware AirWatch simplified approach to PC management promotes security. You can control and secure devices for end users with security profiles, compliance settings, and device restrictions. Minimize the risk of data loss by restricting internal resources to managed devices that meet company-defined compliance polices.

The VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide provides exercises to help you evaluate VMware AirWatch Windows 10 management. It describes the benefits, features, typical use cases, and best practices to configure your Windows 10 deployments.

This guide is for evaluation purposes only, using the minimum required resources for a basic deployment. It does not explore all possible features. To deploy a production environment, see the VMware AirWatch documentation.

Audience

This guide targets existing VMware AirWatch Enterprise Mobility Management IT administrators and product evaluators who want to add Windows 10 devices to an existing fleet of managed devices. Review the concepts in this document, and follow the procedures to learn how to begin managing Windows 10 devices with VMware AirWatch Unified Endpoint Management.

This guide can also serve as an introduction if you want to learn more about Windows 10 management with VMware AirWatch. If you do not have previous mobile device or enterprise mobility management experience, reference materials are mentioned throughout the guide. Familiarity with VMware AirWatch 9.1 is assumed, as well as other technologies, including Active Directory, identity management, directory services, and Simple Mail Transfer Protocol.

Download and read the ‘VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management’ Reviewer’s Guide