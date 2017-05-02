Integrate VMware AirWatch Enterprise Mobility Management with VMware NSX Network Virtualization and Security Platform to extend security policies from the data center to mobile application endpoints. VMware AirWatch – NSX Integration brings speed and simplicity to networking and micro-segmentation capabilities. By creating policies that dynamically follow mobile applications, it eliminates the need to do time-consuming network provisioning. Keep reading to learn how to integrate NSX with VMware AirWatch.

Next Level Per-App VPN

While per-app VPN addresses some of the security concerns of device-level VPN, it still exposes all the domain’s endpoints and services to an application. In comparison,micro-segmentation takes endpoint management to the next level, restricting application-level access to a specified endpoint on the datacenter.

