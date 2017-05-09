VMware AirWatch 101: Android Enterprise Enrollment Flows

Android Enterprise Enrollment Flows

Each Android device in your organization’s deployment requires enrollment to communicate with AirWatch and access network resources. Android has two enterprise-focused enrollment modes: Work Managed Device enrollment and Work Profile enrollment. This section explains the various enrollment workflows, compares them to the Wizard of Oz, and provides the steps for the enrollment workflows introduced in the latest AirWatch Console release.

Android Enterprise Modes

Before going into specific configurations and how-to steps, it is really important to understand the available enterprise modes for Android devices. Since the modes are as different as Kansas and Oz, use your organization’s device ownership structure to determine the best fit.

In this analogy, I think of the personal side of the device as Kansas, and the work side of the device as Oz. Devices in Work Profile mode live in two worlds at once, but devices in Work Managed mode are all Oz, all the time. See Understanding Android Enterprise Device Modes for more information. Warning, fancy analogy not included in reference material.

