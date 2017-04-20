VMware: AeroData Revolutionizes Its Data Center With VMware NSX

A lot of work goes into making sure flights run smoothly, something AeroData, Inc. knows quite well. AeroData is a company providing aircraft performance data, weight and balance data, and load planning services to the airline industry—supporting approximately 21,000 flights a day.

The information that AeroData provides to airlines is crucial. The company ensures customer data is secure and flight data is available when needed, even when airlines experience connectivity issues. The flight deck client-server application AeroData provides is the last thing pilots check before takeoff, so even a five-minute shutdown can result in more than 100 delayed flights and loss of revenue. Therefore, when AeroData realized it needed a more responsive alternative to its existing hardware-defined data center, it turned to VMware for help.

Limited by Hardware

AeroData has seen rapid growth, but that growth has made it more challenging for the company to meet customer demands and adhere to federal requirements. Operating within a rigid hardware-defined data center meant AeroData was consistently introducing new hardware, which resulted in the company having to identify or hire specific skillsets and assign management overhead. New hardware implementations created single points of failure, compromising availability. This led to competing business demands, a problem typically seen with hardware-defined data centers.

