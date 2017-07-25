VMware: Add These 4 EUC at VMworld Sessions and Keynotes to Your Agenda
Join These Sessions Dedicated to the Digital Workspace, Mobility, Desktop Virtualization & App Management
With hundreds of VMworld U.S. 2017 breakout sessions, panels, labs and discussion groups—led by the top subject-matter experts—here are four can’t miss end-user computing (EUC) keynotes and spotlight sessions to add to your VMworld 2017 session builder. Our experts will help you take your EUC expertise to the next level with deep dives into:
- Next-gen digital workspace strategies and technologies.
- Unified endpoint management (UEM) with VMware Workspace ONE and VMware AirWatch
- Application and access management via Workspace ONE
- App and desktop virtualization with Workspace ONE and VMware Horizon
Check out the complete Content Catalog for all details on sessions at VMworld U.S.! Search the Empower the Digital Workspace track for all the EUC at VMworld content.
Read the entire article here, Add These 4 EUC at VMworld Sessions and Keynotes to Your Agenda
via the fine folks at VMware!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Amazon AppStream 2.0 Developer Guide
This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon AppStream 2.0. This documentation is offered for free here as a Kindle book, or you can read it online or in PDF format at https://aws.amazon.com/documentation/appstream/. Amazon AppStream 2.0 is a fully managed, secure application streaming service that allows you to stream desktop applications from AWS […]
Share this:
‘UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G with VMware ESXi 6.5’ White Paper
Red Hat: Object Storage Performance and Sizing Guide
Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper