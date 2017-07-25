VMware: Add These 4 EUC at VMworld Sessions and Keynotes to Your Agenda

Join These Sessions Dedicated to the Digital Workspace, Mobility, Desktop Virtualization & App Management

With hundreds of VMworld U.S. 2017 breakout sessions, panels, labs and discussion groups—led by the top subject-matter experts—here are four can’t miss end-user computing (EUC) keynotes and spotlight sessions to add to your VMworld 2017 session builder. Our experts will help you take your EUC expertise to the next level with deep dives into:

Next-gen digital workspace strategies and technologies.

Unified endpoint management (UEM) with VMware Workspace ONE and VMware AirWatch

Application and access management via Workspace ONE

App and desktop virtualization with Workspace ONE and VMware Horizon

Check out the complete Content Catalog for all details on sessions at VMworld U.S.! Search the Empower the Digital Workspace track for all the EUC at VMworld content.

