Home VMware: Adapting for Specialisms in the Cloud

VMware: Adapting for Specialisms in the Cloud

0
VMware: Adapting for Specialisms in the Cloud
0

As part of our ongoing series of interviews with our partner community, we spoke with Jean d’Ornano, Head of Partnerships and Alliances at VMware France. Jean talked to us about the opportunities that partners have in 2017 to adapt to the changing cloud environment, and why specialisation and services are key to helping customers on their digital transformation journey.

We’ve entered a new era of cloud where the most evolved partners are those that recognise the value of specialising in a particular set of products or services. Becoming an informed expert is a key selling point in a marketplace that’s crying out for more in-depth ‘know how’ on the challenges of a multi-cloud world. The key for partners in 2017 will be to answer this call by adapting their skills.

Cloud isn’t a straightforward landscape to operate in – in fact it can be positively volatile. Industry experts IDC recognise this, predicting that by 2020, 30 per cent of vendors operating today won’t exist in their current form. Partners need to place the right bets now to stay ahead of this evolution and VMware can offer partners a number of things to help on this journey.

Read the entire article here, Adapting for specialisms in the cloud

via the fine folks at VMware!

More Resources:

Categories:
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

    How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast

    Skype Meeting Broadcast, a broadcast solution from Skype for Business, delivers a high-quality video stream and scales to thousands of participants. It’s ideal for online corporate meetings and streaming events to external customers. Participants can join the meeting from anywhere, with any device—an Internet connection is all they need. Use this quick reference guide to […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

    Downloads

      IGEL Logo

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

      read more
      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      On-Demand Webinars

        1485698556_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: XenMobile Cloud, Security and Partner Updates

        Please join our technology experts for another deep-dive session on Citrix XenMobile as they discuss and demonstrate XenMobile 10.4 Cloud implementation, security features and discuss XenMobile partner ecosystem updates.

        read more
        614359926_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis & AppSense: The Ultimate Workspace – On-Demand Webinar

        1485449837_maxresdefault.jpg

        User Activity Monitoring with SysKit for Windows Servers, Citrix, Remote Desktop Services, RD Gateways, etc – On-Demand Webinar

        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Accelerate Large Scale Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp Deployments with Confidence

        1484958139_maxresdefault.jpg

        Be Proactive Addressing Citrix End User Complaints – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1485578234_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: The vSAN Deepdive

          Learn more about vSAN’s value propositions, use cases and customers in this great educational video. From the fine folks at VMware Storage.

          read more
          1485557838_maxresdefault.jpg

          Windows 10 in Citrix XenDesktop 7.8 Environment Video Session from @E2EVC 2016 Rome

          1485585433_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy 2017 Preview

          1485539531_maxresdefault.jpg

          ManageEngine IT Management Seminar Melbourne 2016

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video