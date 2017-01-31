VMware: Adapting for Specialisms in the Cloud

As part of our ongoing series of interviews with our partner community, we spoke with Jean d’Ornano, Head of Partnerships and Alliances at VMware France. Jean talked to us about the opportunities that partners have in 2017 to adapt to the changing cloud environment, and why specialisation and services are key to helping customers on their digital transformation journey.

We’ve entered a new era of cloud where the most evolved partners are those that recognise the value of specialising in a particular set of products or services. Becoming an informed expert is a key selling point in a marketplace that’s crying out for more in-depth ‘know how’ on the challenges of a multi-cloud world. The key for partners in 2017 will be to answer this call by adapting their skills.

Cloud isn’t a straightforward landscape to operate in – in fact it can be positively volatile. Industry experts IDC recognise this, predicting that by 2020, 30 per cent of vendors operating today won’t exist in their current form. Partners need to place the right bets now to stay ahead of this evolution and VMware can offer partners a number of things to help on this journey.

