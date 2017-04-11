VMware Access Point (Unified Access Gateway) Explained

VMware is working hard to make the Access Point their unified gateway. It has been rebranded VMware Unified Gateway since version 2.9. The GUI also enables VMware AirWatch components to be configured which makes it easier to configure than before. Experiences in the field show that development is going forward and that some features are not production ready yet. I thought it might be handy if I show two of those features in a short blog. In a previous blog I wrote about the new GUI to configure the access point, read about that right here – Deploy and configure VMware Access Point with the GUI.

Admin P@ssw0rd

There are two passwords to configure when deploying.

root account password

admin account password

The root account is the console login account, the admin account is what you need for e.g. the web-based GUI. When you deploy the Access Point/ Unified Access Gateway with the PowerShell script it will mention if the passwords are usable. The admin password is the tricky one, it needs special characters. When you deploy GUI-based it will not tell you if the password is usable, it will deploy.

via Rob Beekmans.net