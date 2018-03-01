VMware: Accelerating Cloud Services Innovation through Strategic M&A

As we continue our journey towards bringing the best software infrastructure solutions spanning private and public clouds, today I’m excited to share with you two technology and talent opportunities that we recently announced: our acquisition of CloudCoreo and our entry into an agreement to acquire CloudVelox. We expect both of these opportunities to help us enhance our portfolio of cloud solutions and services.

At VMware, we’re committed to helping our customers benefit from a hybrid cloud environment. In the last six months, we have brought to market several major elements of our cloud portfolio, from the initial availability of our Cloud Services and VMware Cloud on AWS to the introduction of new Cloud Services like Hybrid Cloud Extension and the steady expansion of our partner community.

In building and delivering these cloud offerings, we have led with our internal innovation efforts, augmenting with acquired technologies and talent where needed. This strategy helps us enhance our product and service portfolio rapidly and keeps us at the forefront of industry leadership.

Now let me tell you a little more about the latest acquisition-related announcements.

CloudCoreo

We announced the acquisition of CloudCoreo last week (read post). CloudCoreo’s technology proactively identifies public cloud risks at the time of deployment and prevents compliance violations before they occur. The technology also enables scanning and monitoring of a customer’s cloud infrastructure and enables applications and data to remain safe.

