VMware: Accelerate Your IoT ROI

The exciting potential of the Internet of Things (IoT) is predominantly about getting value from new sources of data through analytics. But for many organizations, there are stumbling blocks in getting to a stage where IoT can yield ROI.

Even for those companies that have managed to get to the production stage, organizations need more management and control because IoT deployments are on the rise. That’s not slowing down anytime soon either—IDC predicts the worldwide install base of IoT endpoints to grow from 12.1 billion at the end of 2015 to more than 30 billion in 2020*.

VMware removes many of the obstacles that enterprises shouldn’t have to worry about so they can focus on extracting meaningful insights from IoT data and acting on them. Managing IoT is complicated, and it requires a specialist infrastructure that is purpose-built to ensure IT and operational technology teams have complete control over it and the “things” incorporated within it. This is why VMware launched Pulse IoT Center infrastructure management solution.

