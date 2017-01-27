VMware: Accelerate VMware NSX Deployments with Last Mile Mentoring
VMware NSX is a network virtualization platform with use cases encompassing security, automation and application continuity. This allows the solution to address the needs of the business today as well as in the future, as new projects and use cases are explored. The VMware Networking and Security Business Unit (NSBU) by extension through VMware Solution Providers, assists customers as they begin their network virtualization journey through our Last Mile Mentoring Program.
Setting You Up for Success
The Last Mile Mentoring program is unique in the industry because it pairs VMware and solution provider teams together on customer deployment projects. Throughout a customer deployment, NSBU Solutions Architects shadow solution provider technical teams, providing advisory support through design reviews and implementation oversight throughout the engagement.
Customers can engage with their trusted solution providers on the implementation and deployment of NSX, with VMware providing dedicated resources and direct on-the-job guidance to ensure the success of the deployment at no additional cost.
Read the entire article here, Accelerate VMware NSX Deployments with Last Mile Mentoring
via the fine folks at VMware!
