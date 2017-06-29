VMware: A taste of what’s to come at VMworld 2017 Europe!

The countdown to VMworld 2017 Europe begins. We’re returning to Fira Gran Via in sunny Barcelona on the 11th – 14th of September to bring you four full days of technology innovation around cloud infrastructure and business mobility.

If you haven’t already bought your ticket, watch our video for a taste of what we’ve got in store!

So, what are you waiting for? Secure your ticket today to be a part of the industry’s top cloud infrastructure and digital workspace event.

Read the entire article here, A taste of what’s to come at VMworld 2017 Europe!

via the fine folks at VMware!