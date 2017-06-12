VMware: A Sneak Peek into vForum Online 2017

Looking to see how your legacy infrastructure can evolve to meet today’s business needs? Smart move. But how do you actually gain the agility needed to speed IT response times, as well as the flexibility to scale into the future — all while staying within budget and investment constraints?

For the answer you seek, join us on June 28th for vForum Online, our largest online conference where you’ll walk through all the ins-and-outs of evolving toward a modern infrastructure. It’s a must-attend event for every IT professional, and particularly for those interested in boosting their infrastructure expertise.

This free conference is still a few weeks away, but we’re giving you a sneak peek of all the sessions, speakers, and special bonuses you’ll discover on the big day.

The Sessions

Whatever you want to know about the journey to modernize your infrastructure, you’ll learn it in the June 28th vForum Online. Want a high-level overview of how hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) helps to deliver complete data center functionality across computer, storage, and management? Or understand all the reasons why VMware customers are switching to VMware vSphere® 6.5 to enhance their infrastructures? We’ve got several breakout sessions specifically for these topics.

Read the entire article here, A Sneak Peek into vForum Online 2017

via the fine folks at VMware!