VMware: A Sense of Urgency: Adopting Network Virtualization

Traditional networking is failing to keep pace with the demands of business and technology innovation. The evidence is overwhelming. Seemingly every other day an enterprise makes the headlines with yet another network security breach. Less publicly, enterprises are also struggling to balance the demands of their business units for new cloud services with their IT department’s ability to manage, secure, and control those new services.

Driven by this raft of concerns, organizations recognize the need to adopt network virtualization. A 2016 survey of enterprise organizations conducted by Accenture reveals that 95 percent of small, medium, and large enterprises believe their networking services will eventually be virtualized. Despite this overwhelming consensus, adoption of network virtualization remains slow for many of these same organizations. The question is why. “It’s a very reasonable question to ask,” says VMware VP and CTO, APJ, Bruce Davie. “A big part of the answer is that people, processes, and culture need to change.”

Ingrained Culture vs. Digital Transformation

Network virtualization is a key technology to enabling digital transformation. If organizations don’t adopt this technology, they will miss major networking trends and efficiencies, and run the real risk of falling behind competitors that do adopt it. But for many organizations today, the sense of urgency is muted by the fact that they don’t have the culture or processes to adopt a new approach to networking.

