VMware: A Four-Part Strategy for Successful Cloud Migration

The public cloud has stepped out of the shadows into the limelight as enterprises across industries and geographies scale their usage of it. Running applications in the cloud is no longer the sole responsibility of developers, it’s now a top-of-mind topic among just about everyone in IT – from CIOs charged with creating long-term cloud strategies to infrastructure teams designing, implementing, and managing complex environments often spanning a data center, private cloud, and multiple public clouds.

Extending your on-premises infrastructure to the public cloud can get you over the delivery deficiency hump, and help you meet the growing demands of your organization. And many organizations leverage the public cloud to build and provision IT resources quickly, or to create a self-service environment that enables internal clients to provision their own.

Yet, as many IT teams have discovered the hard way, realizing the opportunities presented by public cloud requires a strategy for navigating the obstacles that can accompany adoption. In fact, according to a 2016 survey from Innotas, 55 percent of participating organizations experienced at least one project failure in the past 12 months1. These failed projects can come at a high price for an organization both in hard costs (e.g. technology solutions that don’t meet business needs), as well as in soft costs like time and effort spent by resources across the organization.

Read the entire article here, A Four-Part Strategy for Successful Cloud Migration

via the fine folks at VMware!