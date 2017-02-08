VMware: A Cloud Alliance Between VMware and AWS Takes Shape
Last October, when VMware unveiled a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), many in the tech industry were surprised. The two companies, once spirited competitors, announced they were collaborating on a new hybrid cloud solution called VMware Cloud on AWS.
Customers Push Alliance
VMware Cloud on AWS is a seamlessly integrated hybrid offering that gives customers the full software-defined data center (SDDC) experience from the leader in the private cloud, running on the world’s most popular, trusted, and robust public cloud. It delivers a hybrid cloud architecture that is suited for current and future applications—including containerized apps—and also works across both on-premises private clouds and advanced AWS services.
“This hybrid cloud environment enables a powerful set of use cases, including regional capacity expansion, disaster recovery, application migration, data center consolidation, new application development, and burst capacity,” says Mark Lohmeyer, vice president for products in the Cloud Platform Business Unit at VMware, “all with complete operational consistency and seamless workload portability.”
