VMware: A closer look at performance improvements in vSAN 6.6

VMware maintains the industry’s strongest ecosystem, and as a result, has positioned vSphere and vSAN to take advantage of new hardware technologies as they come to market. This is a big win for our users, especially those with environments powered by vSphere and vSAN. New advancements with RDMA over Converged Ethernet, persistent memory technologies, and Day 0 readiness of vSAN on Intel’s new Purley Platform are all great examples of this healthy, agile ecosystem.

Faster hardware is only one piece of the puzzle. With all of these exciting enhancements in hardware, the efficiency of software has never been more critical when running on the hardware of today, or the new technologies of tomorrow. With vSAN’s integration directly into the hypervisor, the VMware R&D team have the ability to optimize vSAN at every point in the data path. This is exactly what was done in vSAN 6.6, and the results have been impressive.

A new document can be found on StorageHub that showcases some of the performance improvements made with vSAN 6.6. “vSAN 6.6 Performance Improvements” details the results of extensive testing from our Performance Engineering team on the improvements made since vSAN 6.5. The results clearly demonstrate the significant, and consistent improvements across a variety of test conditions, and is especially impressive when using data services such as deduplication and compression, erasure coding, and software checksum.

A closer look at performance improvements in vSAN 6.6

