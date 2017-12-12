VMware: A CIO Perspective on the State of IT

I have been making annual IT predictions for a couple of years. Last year I gave myself a solid C, an average grade, for what came of my 2016 predictions. As I look at my 2017 predictions, I feel a lot better because the majority of the trends I anticipated have been or are on the way to being realized.

Feeling increasingly brave, I now look ahead to 2018 and beyond. I am going to use the People + Process + Technology framework, which has been around for some time. Most CIOs acknowledge that these three pillars work and operate well in tandem. Each has to be considered in context of the other two pillars to have a holistic and satisfying approach to workplace success and individual career development.

PEOPLE

1. Talent will increasingly come from nontraditional channels (for IT), including community colleges, vocational schools, organizations such as Year Up and the National Academy Foundation, and even self-education channels. We need people who dream code!

Via the fine folks at VMware!