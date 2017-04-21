VMware: 9 Tools You Should Be Using in Your VMware Environment

One of the many things we do as TAMs is ensure that our customers don’t have “shelfware” lying around. If we spend money on something, we want to use it, right? What about software or tools that are free or included as part of a purchase, but are not well publicized? As we start a new year, I thought it would be a great idea to introduce some of these free or lesser-known tools, to give them a little time in the spotlight and hopefully help you get even more value out of your VMware® investments.

VMware PowerCLI

Hopefully, most of you already know about VMware PowerCLI, our command-line interface that helps us manage our VMware software based on Microsoft PowerShell. Did you know that VMware PowerCLI 6.5 now allows you to run VMware PowerCLI Core from your Linux or Mac OS as well? VMware PowerCLI is constantly receiving updates and additional capabilities. Make sure you’ve got it deployed in your environment. It comes in handy for all kinds of things in day-to-day management of the VMware stack, from reporting to configuration.

