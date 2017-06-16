VMware: 5 Reasons to Embrace iOS in Business

iOS touches the networks of 99% of Fortune 500 companies, according to Apple, and businesses can now find more than 230,000 enterprise apps for iOS.Those figures aren’t just a result of Apple’s popularity with users. Apple’s strategic programs ensure the mobile operating system meets IT’s expectations, too:

IT organizations can more easily deploy and manage a fleet of iOS devices via the Device Enrollment Program(DEP).

The Volume Purchase Program (VPP) simplifies bulk app purchasing and distribution across organizations.

Apple helps accelerate adoption of iOS devices in the enterprise by working with software developers, integrators, consultants and more in the Mobility Partner Program.

In fact, Frank Gillett, vice president and principal analyst for Forrester, told The New York Times last year:

“Apple is stronger in the enterprise market with its devices than it is with consumers.”

via the fine folks at VMware!