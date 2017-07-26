VMware: 5 New VMware Workspace ONE Sessions at VMworld 2017

We are tantalizingly close to VMworld 2017! Now that the agenda builder open, the end-user computing (EUC) team is revving up to present some exciting sessions about our award-winning digital workspace platform, VMware Workspace ONE.

Whether you are new to the digital workspace or a long-time EUC pro, here are five new Workspace ONE sessions at VMworld 2017.

It’s not too late to join us at VMworld 2017 in the U.S. and/or Europe! Simply click here to get started.

1. Showcase Keynote: Delivering New Experiences with Digital Workspaces

For U.S. attendees, search for EDW7002KU. For Barcelona attendees, search for EDW7002KE.

VMware EUC leader Sumit Dhawan will take the stage with the innovators living and breathing the digital workspace every day in this can’t miss showcase keynote.

Get the breaking product and innovation news before it is announced.

Hear from customers and partners leveraging intelligence to transform the way their companies securely empower their workforce.

Learn how forward-thinking IT organizations create digital workspace strategies to transform business processes and drive employee productivity.

See powerful demos and tech deep dives into the technology empowering the digital workspace in companies like yours.

